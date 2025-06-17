Photo of the Day: June 17, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: On Friday, June 6, the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum hosted a conversation and performance with some of CMT’s Next Women of Country featuring Dasha, Lanie Gardner, Alexandra Kay, Kat Luna and Mōriah.

The showcase featured artists involved in CMT’s Next Women of Country franchise, which launched in 2013 and highlights up-and-coming country artists. Following the 2024 release of her debut country album, What Happens Now?, which includes the viral hit “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’),” Dasha released her single “Not at This Party” in early 2025. Last year, Lanie Gardner released her self-written debut album, A Songwriter’s Diary, and is featured on Thomas Rhett’s recent single, “What Could Go Right.” Alexandra Kay released her debut album, All I’ve Ever Known, in 2023, has plans to release a follow-up record in 2025 and has opened shows for Jelly Roll and Tim McGraw. Kat Luna, formerly of the duo Kat & Alex, released her first solo EP, That Girl, earlier this year. Mexican-American musician and actress Mōriah wrote and produced her 2022 EP, Curtain Call, and released English and Spanish versions of her single, “Hasta Mañana,” in 2024.

