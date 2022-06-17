Photo of the Day: June 17, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Target announced in a release last week they would be slashing prices on inventory, removing excess inventory as well as canceling some vendor orders.

In the release, Target didn’t state when the sales will begin. In taking a look at the Cool Springs Target, we found sales mostly in the children’s and women’s clothing sections. On social media, shoppers are finding heavy discounts on household appliances at other locations.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.