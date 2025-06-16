Photo of the Day: June 16, 2025

By
Donna Vissman
-
Riley Green and Ella Langley onstage at CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 5, 2025 in Nashville, TN © Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:  If you missed Riley Green and Ella Langley during CMA Fest, here’s your chance to see them at FirstBank Amphitheater this week. Riley Green will bring the Damn Country Tour with special guests Ella Langley, Lauren Watkins, and Preston Cooper. Find tickets here. 

 

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photos of the Day

Photo of the Day: June 15, 2025

Donna Vissman - 0
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it's a photo of...

Photo of the Day: June 14, 2025

Donna Vissman - 0
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it's a photo of...

Photo of the Day: June 13, 2025

Donna Vissman - 0
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it's a photo of...
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here