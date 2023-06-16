Photo of the Day: June 16, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Dustin Lynch took over Margaritaville for a fan party. Lynch punched up all the “Party Mode” entertainment during CMA Fest’s 50th anniversary weekend with DUSTIN LYNCH POOL SITUATION: NASHVILLE. Bringing the iconic spinning wheel from his long-standing eight-year-running Pool Party bash during Luke Bryan’s annual Crash My Playa, the free event served up shots, mullets (ready with a barber onstage), and more.

