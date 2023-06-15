Photo of the Day: June 15, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum unveiled the beloved Chet Atkins bronze statue — recently displaced from its home of 23 years at the corner of 5th and Union, and the most photographed statue in Nashville — in a ceremony at the MHOF&M on Friday, June 9.

The ceremony was hosted by the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum’s CEO, Linda Chambers, and Steve Wariner, renowned country artist, legendary guitarist, c.g.p., GRAMMY Award winner, and Musicians Hall of Fame Inductee. Other special guests included Dave Pomeroy, President of the American Federation of Musicians Nashville Chapter; Russell Faxon, sculptor; John Knowles, c.g.p.; and Ray Stevens, singer, songwriter, producer, comedian, GRAMMY Award winner, and Musicians Hall of Fame Inductee.

