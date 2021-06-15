Photo of the Day: June 15, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Cadets Toys & Comics in Spring Hill. The new collectible toys and comic book store recently opened at at 4910 Main Street.

Hours of operation for the store are Tuesday – Friday, 11 am – 7 pm, Saturday 10 am – 8 pm, and Sunday, noon – 6 pm.

For the latest updates on new store arrivals, visit their Facebook page.

