Photo of the Day: June 14, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: On Monday, June 2nd, more than 8,00 fans showed up at Nashville’s First Horizon Park for Folds of Honor Tennessee’s fifth annual Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game Sponsored by Black Rifle Coffee Company, which saw Team First Responders, led by Captain Michael Chandler, taking home the win.

The star-studded, action-packed event raised more than $670,000 for Folds of Honor, which supports families of America’s fallen or disabled military service members and first responders through educational scholarships. The event also celebrated the 250th anniversary of the military branches and Marine Week Nashville with several military-themed performances. In addition, Country artist Riley Green and Black Rifle Coffee Company’s Mat Best donated $75,000 each to Folds of Honor.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.