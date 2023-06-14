Photo of the Day: June 14, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: This newborn at Williamson Medical Center is dressed in construction-themed outfits handmade by local Bizzy Bee Crochet in celebration of the opening of the hospital’s new postpartum unit this week and in honor of the crews of construction workers who have worked to bring this new space for Williamson Medical Center moms, babies and families to life. The new postpartum unit is another milestone of the historic $200 million renovation and expansion project now underway at the hospital.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.