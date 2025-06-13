Photo of the Day: June 13, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The 11th Annual Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge kicked off CMA Fest week at 6th & Peabody, and over $30,000 was raised for the Kenny Campbell Foundation. The final round pitted country artist Tayler Holder against Craig’s daughter Kinni Rose, and Holder came out victorious.

“I can’t thank 6th & Peabody, our amazing volunteers, sponsors and especially the artists enough for spending the day with us and raising a record amount of money,” said Craig. “We started the Kenny Campbell Foundation in honor of my dad, and all of this money goes to very worthwhile causes.”

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.