Photo of the Day: June 13, 2024

Photo of the day:Join JW Marriott Nashville and Bourbon Steak Nashville on Sunday, June 16 in celebration of Father’s Day and revel in stunning panoramic views of downtown Nashville while sipping exquisite Bourbons and savoring light snacks and canapes prepared by Executive Chef Travis Tanner. Lead Bartender Dustin Segenian will lead a lesson in preparing the famous smoked A5 Old Fashioned, which guests will be able to imitate at home with a copy of the recipe and their very own branded Bourbon Steak Glencairn glass.

For this special event, guests will be granted exclusive access to the Bourbon Sky Terrace and Cocktail Lounge ahead of the public opening. Please note, guests must be 21+ to attend. Valet parking will be complimentary, though rideshare is highly encouraged. Tickets are priced at $175, find them here.

