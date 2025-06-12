Photo of the Day: June 12, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: One year after announcing his signing to Warner Music Nashville and Warner Records at Barstool Nashville during CMA Fest, Gavin Adcock returned to the very same stage for a special surprise on Thursday at Warner Music Nashville Presents: Heatwave House. Joined by his label teams, Adcock was presented with four RIAA certification plaques: “A Cigarette” (PLATINUM), “Run Your Mouth” (GOLD), “Deep End” (GOLD), and “Four Leaf Clover” (GOLD), marking a major milestone in his breakout career.

“Last night, a year ago, Gavin Adcock stood on this stage for the very first time. And, a year ago today, Gavin Adcock signed his recording contract with Warner Nashville and Warner Records. 365 days, that’s it!” said Warner Music Nashville’s Co-Chair/Co-President, Cris Lacy.

Addressing the packed room, Lacy added, “It’s because of ALL OF YOU that Gavin Adcock has amassed over a BILLION GLOBAL STREAMS.”

