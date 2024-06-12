Photo of the Day: June 12, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: UMG Nashville’s held its second annual UMG Nashville Takeover event at downtown Nashville’s Skydeck on Broadway kicked off yesterday with legions of country music fans lining up for new artist Tucker Wetmore, who fielded questions from radio host Ward Guenther and gave an acoustic performance to open the four-day long event.

