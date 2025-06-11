Photo of the Day: June 11, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

On Friday, June 6, Five-time GRAMMY® Award nominated, multiple ACM and CMA Award winning, multi-platinum artist, songwriter, producer, and author Kelsea Ballerini surprised guests at Nissan Stadium in the club level during CMA Fest, presented by SoFi. The appearance began with a candid Q&A alongside SoFi CMO Lauren Stafford-Webb, where they discussed Kelsea’s partnership with SoFi and tnAchieves through the Rising Stars program. This moment was followed by an intimate, acoustic, two-song set. As a Tennessee native, Kelsea is passionate about giving back to the community that helped her reach her biggest goals. Together, they’re investing $2 million in financial education, coaching, and grants to help over 60,000 Tennessee high school students take control of their financial futures.

