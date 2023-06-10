Photo of the Day: June 10, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix hosted their annual Celebrity Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, June 5th at the Old Hickory Country Club to benefit CreatiVets, a non-profit organization that supports healing Veterans through creative outlets.

Celebrities that joined together to support their mission and play in the tournament included John Berry, T. Graham Brown, Jillian Cardarelli, Chris Ferrara, Matt Ferranti, Filmore, Vince Gill, Jordan James, Damon Johnson, Jamey Johnson, Corey Levin, Walker Montgomery, Donnie Reis, Jordan Roos, Mitch Rossell, John Schneider, Dan Tyminksi and Bailey Zimmerman.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.