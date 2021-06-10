Photo of the Day: June 10, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Edwin Warner Park. Edwin Warner Park is located at 7311 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37221.

The Metropolitan Board of Parks and Recreation of Nashville and Davidson County manage Edwin and Percy Warner Parks, collectively known as “The Warner Parks.” Together, these parks span over 3,180 acres of forest and fields, 9 miles from downtown Nashville.

Warner Parks amenities include:

2 golf courses – Harpeth Hills Golf Course and Percy Warner Golf Course

2 cross country running courses-Vaughn’s Gap cross country course and Steeplechase cross country course

Baseball, soccer, flag football, lacrosse leagues, and softball fields with concessions, restrooms, and evening lights. Field reservations can be made by calling 615-862-8405.

Model airplane field.

Bob Brown Field Station

Reservable picnic areas along the Little Harpeth River off of Vaughn Road in Edwin Warner Park, as well as in Indian Springs and Beech Grove off of Chickering Road and Deep Well Picnic Shelters in Percy Warner Park. Call 615-862-8408 to reserve these shelters April through October.

The Lodge at Edwin Warner Park by calling the Warner Park Headquarters, 615-370-8051

Edwin Warner dog park on Vaughn Road

1811 Hodge House restored through funding from Friends of Warner Park and Metro Parks

Internationally-known Steeplechase horse racing course, home to the Iroquios Steeplechase race

