Photo of the Day: June 1, 2025

Photo of the day:The Nashville creative community gathered to celebrate “One Bad Habit,” the #1 Tim McGraw (BMI) hit written by ASCAP songwriters Marc Beeson, Aaron Eshuis, and Tony Lane. Hosted by ASCAP, the party took place at Nashville’s Live Oak.

Messages of congrats and thanks were echoed by SMACK Creative Director Sam Sarno, Concord VP, A & R Matt Turner, Warner Chappell VP, A&R and Digital Jessi Stevenson, and Big Machine Records EVP/GM Kris Lamb.

“One Bad Habit,” co-produced by Byron Gallimore and McGraw, is from the Poet’s Resumé EP and is his 49th #1 hit song. And at 30 years and six months, McGraw holds the record for the longest span between an artist’s first and most recent #1 hits. The multi-Grammy-winning artist begins touring later this month.

