Photo of the Day: June 1, 2022

Photo of the day: On Saturday, May 5, the Downtown Franklin Rotary held Jockeys & Juleps Kentucky Derby Party.

The event returned after a two-year hiatus due to COVID with more than 400 race enthusiasts gathering at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm cheering on the incredible run by Rich Strike and then dancing well into the night. Local celebrity Kathie Lee Gifford served as the event’s honorary chair. While final results are still being tabulated, it is expected that the event will have raised more than $150,000 for the club’s Foundation. These funds will be used to support charities in the local community.

