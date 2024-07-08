Photo of the Day: July 8, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Earlier this month, ACM Lifting Lives®, the philanthropic partner of the Academy of Country Music®,hosted the 15th Annual ACM Lifting Lives® Music Camp with Vanderbilt Kennedy Center, a week-long residential program for musically talented individuals with Williams syndrome, which serves a dual purpose of studying the rare genetic condition, while also providing music enrichment through performance and education. Throughout the week, campers went behind-the-scenes in the Country Music community, stepping into the daily life of a Country Music artist and taking part in exclusive opportunities with some of Nashville’s most acclaimed musicians and up-and-coming talent.

Campers were surprised when Post Malone showed up at karaoke at a Losers Bar & Grill.

