Photo of the Day: July 7, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Viking Pizza Company in Spring Hill.

Viking Pizzing Company is located at 3525 Kedron Road. They feature wood-fired cooked pizza and specialize in locally brewed beer.

Viking Pizza Company is an independent family-owned, family-operated and family-friendly wood-fired pizza restaurant. Viking Pizza Co. was dreamed up and brought to reality by Brandon and Kelly Jones to introduce Spring Hill and the surrounding areas to a new kind of pizza experience – Wood Fired Pizza!

At least 80% of their menu is cooked or finished in a wood-fired oven. They prepare their hand-tossed pizzas from scratch, every day.

View their menu here and follow on Facebook for more information.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.