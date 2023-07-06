Photo of the Day: July 6, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Middle Tennessee Air Force Academy Parents Club (MTAFAPC) is proud to announce 11 local high school graduates recently arrived at the U.S. Air Force Academy to begin their military and college career as Basic Cadets. In processing for the Class of 2027 was on June 28 at the Academy in Colorado Springs, Co.

Grace Buettner, Brentwood Anna Lindsley, Nashville Sean McVey, Nolensville Daniel O’Bryant, Columbia Chaimin Ryou, Hendersonville Rory Shedd, Thompson’s Station Jethro Steinke, Nolensville Christian Taylor, Mt. Juliet James Warmbrod, Nashville Garret Warner, Brentwood Dylan Winegar, Murfreesboro

