Photo of the Day: July 6, 2022

Photo of the day: Franklin-based Streamline Event Agency, a live event company, announced that Derek Schaaf, former CFO of Ackroo, has joined Streamline as its new chief financial officer.

A native Canadian, Schaaf comes to Streamline from Toronto with a breadth of financial executive experience in the music and entertainment, technology, resort and hospitality, and manufacturing industries. With experience spanning over 25 years, Schaaf has served as chief financial offer and chief operational officer for both public and private companies working to complete acquisitions, structure equity raises and grow overall business.

