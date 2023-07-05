Photo of the Day: July 5, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: On Friday, August 4th, independent country vocal powerhouse Abbey Cone will make her Grand Ole Opry Debut. Opry member and 22-time-GRAMMY-Award-winner Vince Gill surprised Cone with the invitation during his Opry performance on Friday (6.9) night, following his first-ever live performance of an unreleased song that Gill and Cone co-wrote, titled “Leaving Home.”

