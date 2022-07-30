Photo of the Day: July 30, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Youth participating in Code Academy, a partnership between Apple and Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee, are introduced to coding concepts through hands-on learning activities, a gamified learning platform, and instructor-led coaching during summer camp.

One participant said, “I would not have been able to do this today if I only knew what I knew yesterday; the things I learned today made it so I could do what I did.”

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.