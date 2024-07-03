Photo of the Day: July 3, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Fox & Locke in Leiper’s Fork was the one bar in Tennessee chosen by Zach Bryan to debut selected cuts from his upcoming album “The Great American Bar Scene.”

On Thursday night, June 27, the sold-out crowd heard some of the region’s top rising stars perform Bryan’s biggest hits. Following the live music, “The Great American Bar Scene” was debuted for die-hard fans, among the first to hear Bryan’s new music.

An overflow crowd of more than 1,000 people gathered in the Lawnchair Theatre and the grassy field behind the bar. State-of-the-art speakers, food trucks and exterior bars were set-up to serve the true Bryan devotees who attended. Special décor, Leiper’s Fork style, was staged to add creative ambience to the exterior spaces, including Bryan standees scattered around the Fork.

Bryan chose 23 bars across 14 other states and Ontario, Canada to preview select songs from the new album, which will be released on July 4.

