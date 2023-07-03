Photo of the Day: July 3, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum and Nashville Public Library celebrated the 10th anniversary of “String City: Nashville’s Tradition of Music and Puppetry” with the debut of several new additions to the performance. String City is an exciting story of country music’s evolving history told through nearly 100 puppets, ranging from DeFord Bailey to Johnny Cash to Dolly Parton and Taylor Swift. Marionettes, rod puppetry, animation and an ever-changing set tell the story of the genre as it relates to Nashville’s transformation into Music City.

New additions to the family-friendly program include representations of Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker and Chris Stapleton. Learn more here.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.