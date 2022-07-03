Photo of the Day: July 3, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Caverns Amphitheater celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, June 25th with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and Old Crow Medicine Show’s Hootenanny with Willie Watson, Joshua Hedley and Town Mountain. The new outdoor venue is the latest addition to The Caverns, which is world-renown for its cave concerts, and follows recent expansions including daily walking tours and adventure caving expeditions, an on-site campground for post-show guests, and a new Camp Caverns summer camp for kids.

