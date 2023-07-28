Photo of the Day: July 28, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Porter’s Call, a non-profit uniquely dedicated to providing counsel, support, and encouragement to recording artists, announces new leadership changes. Set to take effect in May 2024, Founder and Executive Director Al Andrews has chosen to step down from his leadership role, promoting Beth Barcus and Chad Karger to take the helm as Co-Executive Directors.

Porter’s Call is (l-r): Jared Farley, Chad Karger, Audrey Ragan, Al Andrews, Beth Barcus, and Phil Shay

