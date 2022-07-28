Photo of the Day: July 28, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Country For A Cause pulled out all the stops last month during their CMA Fest 2022 concert at Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley and raised $31,600 for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Hosted by country legend T.G. Sheppard & Kelly Lang, an eclectic group of stellar performers, including John Rich, John Ford Coley, Michelle Wright, William Lee Golden & The Goldens, John Berry, Rhonda Vincent, Wendy Moten, T. Graham Brown, The Isaacs, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Twitty & Lynn, Billy Yates, Rob Kurtz, Mackenzie Phipps, Paige King Johnson, Richard Lynch, and Devon O’Day, donated their time and talents to raise money to help children in health-related crisis

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.