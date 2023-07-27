Photo of the Day: July 27, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: This past weekend, The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum featured songwriter, producer and recording artist JD Souther in its in-depth interview series Poets and Prophets. The series features songwriters who have made significant contributions to country music.

The Grammy-nominated Souther contributed songs to several classic albums while creating his own artful, melodic recordings attuned to navigating the evolving nature of personal relationships in the 1970s and beyond. The Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee has penned hits for Country Music Hall of Fame member Brooks & Dunn, the Eagles, Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor, Trisha Yearwood and more, while establishing a strong following as a performer. His songs include pivotal works recorded by Ronstadt, including “Don’t Cry Now,” “Faithless Love,” “Prisoner in Disguise,” “Silver Blue,” “Simple Man, Simple Dream” and “White Rhythm & Blues.” He also helped push the Eagles to new heights by co-writing “Best of My Love,” “Heartache Tonight,” “New Kid in Town” and “Victim of Love.”

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.