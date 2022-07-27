Photo of the Day: July 27, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Shortly after Jeff Carson’s death, fellow country music artists and friends got together to pay tribute to the fallen officer and country music singer. Michael Ray, Tracy Lawrence, John Berry, Lee Greenwood, Ricochet, Wade Hayes, Ty Herndon, Rhett Akins, Craig Campbell, Halfway to Hazard, and War Hippies all participated in the special May 10, 2022 benefit that took place at the 700-seat capacity Nashville Palace. The results were that not only was a good time had by all but over $82,000 was raised to support his fellow officers through the 501(c)(3) non-profit (LEAP) Law Enforcement Assistance Partnership.

“This is exactly what Jeff would have wanted to happen. He was always so giving of his time and wanted to help others. He loved Country music, and he loved being an officer. He felt he could touch people with both professions,” says Kim Carson. “I couldn’t be more proud of everyone involved in this event and I am so thankful for all of Jeff’s friends who came out to help honor his legacy.”

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.