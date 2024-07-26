Photo of the Day: July 26, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Carrie Underwood added a new and historic first to her list of accolades when both James Tokioka, Director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, on behalf of Governor Green and the Honorable Rick Blangiardi, Mayor of the City and County of Honolulu, presented her with ceremonial proclamations declaring July 18th, 2024, as “Carrie Underwood Day.”

The proclamations were issued in recognition of Underwood’s incredible career achievements, significant cultural and societal contributions, and her first-ever performances in Hawaiʻi on July 19 and 20, 2024. Never in the history of the Aloha State have ceremonial proclamations been issued concurrently by the state of Hawai’i and the city and county of Honolulu to honor an entertainer.

