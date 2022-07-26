Photo of the Day: July 26, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Pam Lewis, President and CEO of PLA Media, has been awarded a fellowship in the Royal Society of Arts based in the United Kingdom.

Since its inception in 1754, the prestigious society has bestowed honor to 30,000 individuals worldwide for “outstanding achievements and social changes and development.” Along with her entrepreneurship and business success, RSA judges chose Lewis for her decades of charity work, social activism, and generous philanthropy.

Pam Lewis’s recent induction onto the RSA sees her becoming a fellow alongside the likes of an elite group of leaders. Among the fellows listed are Benjamin Franklin, Martin Luther King Jr., Judi Dench, David Attenborough, Prince Charles, Helen Keller, Stephen Hawking, Anne Frank, and Marie Curie. As a fellow she is titled to include FRSA after her name.

“I am both honored and pleasantly surprised to be bestowed this title, most especially in 2022 during her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Year, commemorating her 70-year reign. I am very grateful to join this historic group of change-makers and, moreover, inspired to do more for the world.” – Pam Lewis FRSA, President and CEO at PLA Media.

Lewis is currently involved in a global mental health and music initiative, The Road to Nashville with Liverpool, UK City Council and Nashville, Tennessee City Council through The Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF), a global non-profit organization. The project is saving hundreds of musicians with mental health issues and fighting the stigma of mental illness.

