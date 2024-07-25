Photo of the Day: July 25, 2024

Donna Vissman
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 16: Post Malone and HARDY perform onstage for Bud Light's "A Night In Nashville" concert at Marathon Music Works on July 16, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Bud Light)

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Post Malone partnered with Bud Light for a free evening of music at Marathon Music Works with special guests Blake Shelton, Hardy, Joe Nichols, and Sierra Ferrell.

 

 

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

 

More Photos of the Day

