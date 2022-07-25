Photo of the Day: July 25, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Michael and Kathy Dumont, proprietors of the historic Commodore Hotel, now offer a one-of-a-kind night kayaking adventure on the beautiful Buffalo River in the small town of Linden, Tennessee.

Just in time for the ultimate summer fun, the night kayaking outing features a guided single or tandem kayak illuminated with colorful luminescence. The adventure launches from the Commodore’s private riverfront property just two minutes from the hotel. A special riverside dinner and s’mores are provided, along with kayaks, waterproof phone case, and citronella wrist bands. Each trip is limited to 10 kayakers.

An evening float on the Buffalo’s gentle current brings an opportunity to experience nature’s wonder, including the possibility of spotting bald eagles, turtles, frogs, great blue herons, red-tailed hawks, all kinds of fish, and owls, which are all native to this area.

Tours are currently offered Thursdays and Saturdays. Group tours are also available on other days by contacting the hotel in advance. NightKayakingWithTheCommodore

