Photo of the Day: July 25, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

——————————————————————————————————

Today’s photo is a Sicilian Margarita from the newly opened North Italia, located at 4041 Aspen Grove Drive at McEwen Northside.

The Sicilian Margarita is Milagro Reposado Tequila, Solerno Blood Orange, Nonino Amaro and Fresh Citrus.

North Italia was conceived by Fox Restaurant Concepts founder Sam Fox in 2002. Since then, the neighborhood spot has expanded to 26 locations across the U.S. Using only the freshest ingredients, North Italia chefs create a variety of modern Italian dishes that always satisfy. Their pasta is made from scratch daily.

Visit for lunch on Monday – Friday from 11 am – 4 pm where you can enjoy a pizza or the seasonal vegetable salad currently featuring grilled asparagus, avocado, broccolini, sweet corn, heirloom cherry tomato, farro, goat cheese, pistachio, and Italian herb vinaigrette.

Weekend Brunch takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm, featuring options like the refreshing Sparkling Rosé Sangria to complement any dish like the Short Rib Hash, served with sweet onion, roasted pepper and two fried eggs, and grilled bread or the new Banana Coffee Cakewith dark rum butterscotch, caramelized banana and whipped crème fraiche.

Read more about North Italia here and make a reservation and see the complete menu here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.