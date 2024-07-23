Photo of the Day: July 23, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Friends and family of the iconic cowboy, singer, and songwriter Chris LeDoux gathered to celebrate his song “This Cowboy’s Hat” earning RIAA Platinum certification as well as for the debut of the official music video for the tune. LeDoux’s son Ned accepted the plaque on his late father’s behalf joined by RIAA’s Jackie Jones and UMGN EVP of Marketing, Lori Christian.

The staff of downtown Nashville’s Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk joined the party all wearing “Just LeDoux It” t-shirts as the crowd celebrated LeDoux’s life and legacy through song, and enjoyed a big screen debut of the official music video for “This Cowboy’s Hat.” “I love the story this song tells,” says the video’s director, Jeff Carter. “The Western setting, the flashback images, the honor and courage of the cowboy, the common ground, the resolution. As I learned more about Chris LeDoux the man, the ideas in the song were also the principles he stood for.” The family has another personal tie to the video as it features Ned and his bandmate, Lane Turner.

