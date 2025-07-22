Photo of the Day: July 22, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Grand Ole Opry took center stage, celebrating Opry member Jamey Johnson’s birthday on July 13th with a special “Honky Tonk Throwdown” show. Guests included friends and fellow artists, Megan Moroney, ERNEST, Randy Houser, Ryan and Rory, Stars Go Dim, The Down Home Boys, and surprise guests Lily Meola and Lukas Nelson. Also joining the celebration was Opry member and Country Music Hall of Fame member, Bill Anderson.

