Photo of the Day: July 21, 2025

Photo of the day: Nashville-based singer/songwriter Will Jones signs with WME, the world’s leading entertainment agency, for global representation across all areas.

Jones, a Blue Ridge Mountains native, blends Applachian soul with outlaw grit and timeless storytelling into a sound all his own. His sound is a love letter to the past and a firm handshake to the future – carving his own lane in country music.

“Will’s talent, work ethic, and musicianship is exceptional. His future is bright, and we’re excited to have him at WME and be a part of his journey,” shares WME’s Carter Green and Jay Williams. “The future of country music is in good hands!”

Additionally, Jones has signed with Lady Luck Songs and Blue Harbor Music for publishing and artist development.

Bottom Row Left to Right: Steve Markland (President, Blue Harbor Music), Kim Penz (Founder, Lady Luck Songs), Will Jones, Carter Green (Agent, WME)

Top Row Left to Right: Cliff Audretch (GM, Lady Luck Songs), Matt Cottingham (Co-Managing Partner, Lewis Brisbois), Jay Williams (Co-Head/Partner, WME), John Cantu (Red Light Management)

