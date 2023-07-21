Photo of the Day: July 21, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: On June 29th, Nolensville Fire and Rescue, the Town of Nolensville, and the Bell family revealed a historical plaque at the Boleyjack Cemetery. The land where this family cemetery is located has been passed down for four generations since Arch Boleyjack originally purchased it the day after the passing of the Emancipation Proclamation. The historic plaque will remain part of Nolensville’s history and be protected and maintained by the Town of Nolensville and Nolensville Fire and Rescue. This land is now the future site of Nolensville Fire and Rescue Station #2.

