Photo of the Day: July 20, 2022

Photo of the day: The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN held a Heritage Ball Committee Meeting which included a sneak peek and tasting of cocktail options for the signature cocktail to be served at the black tie event on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park.

In making the announcement, President and CEO of the Heritage Foundation, Bari Beasley said, “The Heritage Ball Committee meeting was highlighted with a special tasting of three inspired cocktails featuring different flavor profiles. The committee voted on its favorite, which will serve as the signature cocktail of the Ball and will be revealed at the Patron Party on Tuesday, August 30.”

