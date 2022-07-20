Photo of the Day: July 20, 2022

By
Donna Vissman
-
Heritage Foundation
photo from The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN held a Heritage Ball Committee Meeting which included a sneak peek and tasting of cocktail options for the signature cocktail to be served at the black tie event on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park.

In making the announcement, President and CEO of the Heritage Foundation, Bari Beasley said, “The Heritage Ball Committee meeting was highlighted with a special tasting of three inspired cocktails featuring different flavor profiles. The committee voted on  its favorite, which will serve as the signature cocktail of the Ball and will be revealed at the Patron Party on Tuesday, August 30.”

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

 

More Photos of the Day

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here