Photo of the Day: July 2, 2023

Photo of the day: God’s Country Song film held a premiere at the Franklin Theater.

God’s Country Song film synopsis: Noah Bryan (Gaston) is on his way to becoming a big country music star, until his past catches up to him. One night after playing at a successful honky-tonk, he receives shocking news that he has a four-year-old son with a woman he barely remembers, who recently died. Noah reluctantly agrees to meet the boy and realizes he must do the right thing and raise his son but soon realizes he needs help. He moves home with JJ, back to the farm life he ran away from.

You can watch the movie here.

