Photo of the Day: July 2, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is a burger from Pig in Pit in Spring Hill. Pig n Pit is located at 4910 Main Street in Spring Hill.

Customers can expect new items each day at Pig N Pit. Every day they will feature a new special, a meat and three option and there will be a selection of sandwiches from the pulled brisket, mother clucker- hot chicken sandwich, downhome burger, and the big cheezy, a pimento cheese, bacon and sliced tomato sandwich on texas toast.

