Photo of the Day: July 19, 2025

Photo of the day: Ascend Music announces the signing of Americana Rock duo, Marfa. Comprised of Bryce Menchaca and Kellen Wall, Marfa has garnered attention for their head-turning harmonies and raw, rootsy sound. The duo serves as the first signing to the newly announced Big Machine Label Group imprint, established in partnership with music industry executive Joel Klaiman.

“Marfa is the first of many groundbreaking artists set to come from Ascend Music,” says Founder, Chairman & CEO of Big Machine Label Group Scott Borchetta. “This was a ‘one-listen, one-meeting, and we have to do this’ moment. These guys are going to blow people away with their musicality and vibe.”

Pictured L-R: Big Machine Label Group’s Scott Borchetta, Big Machine Label Group’s Allison Jones, Marfa’s Bryce Menchaca, Ascend4M’s Ryan Ramos, Marfa’s Kellen Wall, Ascend4M’s Joel Klaiman

