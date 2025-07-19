Photo of the Day: July 19, 2025

By
Donna Vissman
-
Photo Credit: Nick Rau for Ascend Music

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Ascend Music  announces the signing of Americana Rock duo, Marfa. Comprised of Bryce Menchaca and Kellen Wall, Marfa has garnered attention for their head-turning harmonies and raw, rootsy sound. The duo serves as the first signing to the newly announced Big Machine Label Group imprint, established in partnership with music industry executive Joel Klaiman.

“Marfa is the first of many groundbreaking artists set to come from Ascend Music,” says Founder, Chairman & CEO of Big Machine Label Group Scott Borchetta. “This was a ‘one-listen, one-meeting, and we have to do this’ moment. These guys are going to blow people away with their musicality and vibe.”

Pictured L-R: Big Machine Label Group’s Scott Borchetta, Big Machine Label Group’s Allison Jones, Marfa’s Bryce Menchaca, Ascend4M’s Ryan Ramos, Marfa’s Kellen Wall, Ascend4M’s Joel Klaiman

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

