Photo of the Day: July 19, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Busch Light gave country fans out in downtown Nashville a special treat: a surprise performance from Ashley Cooke at Tequila Cowboy on Broadway.

Ashley brought down the house with a selection of her top hits including her first-ever US country radio No. 1 “Your Place”, along with songs “I Almost Do” and treated fans with a new, unreleased song, “Twenty Six” that hasn’t even been recorded yet!

The performance comes right off the heels of her first CMT Music Award win for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year for “Your Place.”

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.