Photo of the Day: July 18, 2022

Photo of the day: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum hosted a songwriter round with Martina McBride and songwriters associated with her career in support of the current exhibition Martina McBride: The Power of Her Voice. McBride discussed her creative process and shared stories behind her music with songwriters and collaborators Chris Lindsey, Aimee Mayo, Leslie Satcher, and Brett Warren in the museum’s Ford Theater.

During the program, it was announced that the exhibit will be extended until July 2023. The exhibit encompasses the singer’s journey from performing in her family’s band as a child to becoming an award-winning country music artist known for substantive and socially aware hit songs

