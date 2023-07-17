Photo of the Day: July 17, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: This weekend, the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum featured renowned bassist David Hood in a program for its in-depth interview series Nashville Cats. The ongoing series highlights musicians and session singers who have played important roles in support of artists in either the recording studio or on concert tours.

As a member of the famous Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section (also known as “The Swampers”), David Hood created an unforgettable body of recorded work during his over 60-year career. His first sessions included the 1960s R&B hits “I’m Your Puppet” by James & Bobby Purify and “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)” by Aretha Franklin. Hood became one of the most respected and in-demand studio bassists in R&B, pop and country music. He supplied the famous bass line and catchy solo spot on the Staple Singers’ “I’ll Take You There” and lent his groove to classic albums by Country Music Hall of Fame member Willie Nelson (Phases and Stages), Paul Simon (There Goes Rhymin’ Simon) and Traffic (Shoot Out at the Fantasy Factory).

Pictured-Dan Penn, Patterson Hood, Jim Horn, David Hood, Richard Bennett and Vice President of Museum Services Michael Gray at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

