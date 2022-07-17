Photo of the Day: July 17, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee (BJIT), in partnership with Williamson Medical Center Foundation, has donated an automated external defibrillator (AED) to Deer Run Camps and Retreats. The camp, located in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, provides day and overnight, Christian-based retreats for all ages. The donation allows for more accessible emergent medical care across the 150-acre property.

