Photo of the Day: July 17, 2021

Photo of the day: Reese Witherspoon and her mom stopped by Martin’s BBQ in downtown Nashville, the restaurant shared on Facebook.

In May, Reese and her mom celebrated Mother’s Day at Three Crown Bakery in downtown Franklin.

Martin’s BBQ got its beginning in Nolensville by Pat Martin. His approach to bbq is to cook the entire hog each day and when it runs out- it’s out. Everything is cooked fresh daily.

Martin’s BBQ has six locations in Middle Tennessee, including two in Williamson County at 7223 Nolensville Rd in Nolensville and 2076 Wall St in Spring Hill.

