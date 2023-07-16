Photo of the Day: July 16, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Country For A Cause pulled out all the stops during their CMA Fest 2023 concert at Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley and raised $60,000 for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Hosted by country legend T.G. Sheppard & Kelly Lang, along with Devon O’Day, an eclectic group of stellar performers, including Mark Wills, Wade Hayes, John Conlee, Paulette Carlson, Tim Atwood, Makenzie Phipps, Elizabeth Cook, Michelle Wright, Heath Wright of Ricochet, Terry McBride, Leon Everette, Brandon Davis, Jake Hoot, and Jamie O’Neal donated their time and talents to raise money to help children in health-related crisis.Pictured:

L-R: Wes Schmitz, Kathy Ashworth (Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt), Marcia Campbell, Charlotte Sneed, Makenzie Phipps, T.G. Sheppard, Kelly Lang, Jenny Streams (Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt), Sherri Forrest,and Scott Sexton.

