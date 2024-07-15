Photo of the Day: July 15, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Darius Rucker has partnered with internationally acclaimed winemaker Chris Radomski to join AS ONE CRU, a wine brand created to bring people together and create memorable experiences. As part of the creative team, Rucker’s elegance and taste will play a key role in the evolution of these wines from conception to completion.

“I’ve been a big fan of wine since my buddy Dan Marino shared some amazing bottles with me in the early Hootie & the Blowfish days,” reflects Rucker. “To me, a great wine is about the moments you create with the people you love. I’ve had the same musical family – the same crew – for almost 30 years, so the spirit of AS ONE CRU is something I’ve been living for a long time. And it really doesn’t hurt that the wine is absolutely delicious!”

AS ONE CRU boasts two 99-point wines and currently offers beautiful Napa Valley and Oregon pinot noirs, as well as a sophisticated, full-bodied Napa cabernet, with more varietals to be released this summer.

AS ONE CRU pinot noir and cabernet sauvignon are available now at www.asonecruwines.com.



